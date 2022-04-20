Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,290,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844,691 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.43% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $29,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 725,878 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

