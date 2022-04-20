Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $605,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

