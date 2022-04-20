Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,086 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $22,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

