Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.95% of Hope Bancorp worth $52,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 193,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HOPE opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

