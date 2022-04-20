Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $169.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

