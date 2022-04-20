Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $169.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.
VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.