PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $660.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,121.06 or 0.99819188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00058823 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00025761 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001883 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000660 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.