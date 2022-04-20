PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 22,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,149,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

PCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $1,768,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.