Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.47

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 10.14 ($0.13). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,073,382 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £65.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.20.
About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)
