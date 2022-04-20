Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.47

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 10.14 ($0.13). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,073,382 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £65.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.20.

About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

