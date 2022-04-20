Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $74.53 and last traded at $74.51, with a volume of 16396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.76, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

