Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.91.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,114. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $73.39. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

