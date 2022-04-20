Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $73.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,294,000 after buying an additional 83,118 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

