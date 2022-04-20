Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Lowered by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $119.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.74.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.