Prosper 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.90 Million (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $1.90 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00039242 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001947 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.