ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.44

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 73526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $2,224,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 58.0% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 126,576 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $308,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

