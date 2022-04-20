Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$4.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.16 EPS.

Shares of PLD traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.56. 3,830,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,312. Prologis has a twelve month low of $111.51 and a twelve month high of $170.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

