Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.81

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $6.09. Prada shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.