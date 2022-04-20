Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.81

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $6.09. Prada shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.
Prada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prada (PRDSF)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.