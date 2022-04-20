Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 896,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,555. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.24. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,311,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Poshmark by 920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 411,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

