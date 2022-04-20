PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.600-$2.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,051. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

