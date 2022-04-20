Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of PLRTF stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
