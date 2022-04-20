Piper Sandler Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $96.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

NYSE:MPC opened at $90.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after acquiring an additional 602,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $411,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after buying an additional 465,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

