Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 149,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,821,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,624,505. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $178,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 498.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,503 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pinterest by 909.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

