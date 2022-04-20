Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Announces $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 81.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.6%.

PNW traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,026. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

