Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits Market Cap of $333,885.41

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $333,885.41 and $5,486.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.