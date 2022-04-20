PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Brokerages predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $6.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $55.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%.

PHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 301,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a P/E ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 0.81. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

