Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

PSX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. 34,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

