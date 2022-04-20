Phala.Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00034220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00104316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars.

