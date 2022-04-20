Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lowered by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 552,495 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $59,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 810,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,607,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $280.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.