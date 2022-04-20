Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Decreased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $49.74. 943,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,607,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $280.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

