Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.61. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 94,182 shares trading hands.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of -0.54.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 766,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,589 and have sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,784 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 1,005.8% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,199 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 96.5% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

