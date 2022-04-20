PEPS Coin Hits One Day Volume of $1,230.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $887,751.33 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00215078 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

