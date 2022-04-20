Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$45.50 to C$49.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Pembina Pipeline traded as high as C$50.55 and last traded at C$50.50, with a volume of 422965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.23.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPL. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.34.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739.

The stock has a market cap of C$27.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.03.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.9284673 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.