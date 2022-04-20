Pembina Pipeline Co. (PBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $40.08.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.