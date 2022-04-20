Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

NYSE:PBA opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $40.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 126.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 574.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

