Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 790.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 790.33 ($10.28).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.13) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.71) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.68) to GBX 742 ($9.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.50), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,744,638.26). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($37,326.70).

Shares of Pearson stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 767 ($9.98). 1,931,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 713.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 656.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 36.70. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

