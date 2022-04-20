PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Receives $32.40 Average PT from Brokerages

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

PDFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of PDFS remained flat at $$23.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,663. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $899.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 353,005 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2,588.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 102,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.