PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,500 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 1,181,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCWLF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. PCCW has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.61.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

