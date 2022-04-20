Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 12,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,110,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

