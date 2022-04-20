Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 12,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,110,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
