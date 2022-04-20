PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

