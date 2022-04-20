PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.
PAX Global Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAX Global Technology (PXGYF)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.