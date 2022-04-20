Parthenon LLC Trims Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Parthenon LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 55,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. 8,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,591. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.58. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.