Parthenon LLC Sells 5,112 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. 802,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,865,660. The company has a market capitalization of $222.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

