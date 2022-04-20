Parthenon LLC Sells 3,604 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Walmart by 15.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.26. 273,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,195,529. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $158.41. The stock has a market cap of $444.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

