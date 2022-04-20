Parthenon LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 208.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.
About NVIDIA (Get Rating)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
