Parthenon LLC Invests $207,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Shares of ETN traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.60. 50,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $137.56 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.