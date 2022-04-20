Parthenon LLC Has $18.27 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 2.6% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after buying an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fastenal by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,688,000 after buying an additional 1,057,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. 66,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,708. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

