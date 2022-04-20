Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 88,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,150,328 shares.The stock last traded at $20.12 and had previously closed at $19.79.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.