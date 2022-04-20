Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Hits Market Cap of $44.12 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $14.18 or 0.00034511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $44.12 million and $17.68 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,172 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

