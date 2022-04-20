Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.87

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 327550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several brokerages have commented on PCRFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

