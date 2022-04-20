PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.51

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

Get PageGroup alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.