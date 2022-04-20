Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $13.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,408. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other news, insider Eric Wulf bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.