Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. 440,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

